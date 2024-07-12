Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.99 °C, check weather forecast for July 12, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 13, 2024 27.6 °C Moderate rain July 14, 2024 27.85 °C Moderate rain July 15, 2024 27.7 °C Moderate rain July 16, 2024 26.05 °C Heavy intensity rain July 17, 2024 27.98 °C Moderate rain July 18, 2024 26.5 °C Heavy intensity rain July 19, 2024 27.49 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.24 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 29.2 °C Light rain Chennai 33.73 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.77 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.44 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 30.46 °C Moderate rain Delhi 36.8 °C Light rain

The temperature in Mumbai today, on July 12, 2024, is 28.24 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.99 °C and 28.32 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 82% and the wind speed is 82 km/h. The sun rose at 06:08 AM and will set at 07:19 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, July 13, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.24 °C and 28.08 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 84%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Mumbai the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 31.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 12, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

