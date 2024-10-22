Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.99 °C, check weather forecast for October 22, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 23, 2024 29.4 °C Light rain October 24, 2024 29.49 °C Light rain October 25, 2024 29.25 °C Overcast clouds October 26, 2024 28.44 °C Overcast clouds October 27, 2024 28.83 °C Sky is clear October 28, 2024 28.56 °C Few clouds October 29, 2024 27.88 °C Few clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.35 °C Light rain Kolkata 28.84 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.94 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.53 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 27.75 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 31.9 °C Sky is clear Delhi 32.93 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Mumbai today, on October 22, 2024, is 28.35 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.99 °C and 29.81 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 73% and the wind speed is 73 km/h. The sun rose at 06:34 AM and will set at 06:10 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.4 °C and 30.61 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 68%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 294.0, falling in thecategory. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 22, 2024

