Mumbai: Wife, her siblings and neighbours kill man, held

The accused persons had mixed sedatives in the victim’s dinner and when he became unconscious, they stabbed him to death
By Manish K Pathak, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON AUG 20, 2021 11:09 PM IST
Two months after a 28-year-old Kurla resident went missing, the Mumbai crime branch unravelled the mystery behind his disappearance and arrested seven people, including the wife of the deceased, her elder sister and their two brothers on Friday.

After killing Deepak Sangle, a resident of Kranti Nagar area in Kurla (West), the accused had buried his body near their house.

The arrested accused are identified as Saraswati Deepak Sangle, 21, her elder sister Manisha Achari, 25, and their two brothers, Aditya Gautam, 19, and Anand Gautam, 22, and their neighbours Vishal Karade, 25, Kishor Sahu, 24, Ritik Vishwakarma, 22. All the accused were produced before a metropolitan magistrate and remanded to police custody till August 30.

Deepak Sangle’s elder sister Sangeeta had lodged a missing person complaint with the Vinoba Bhave Nagar police station on June 21, claiming that her brother had gone missing since June 15.

Police officers said Sangle was an alcoholic and several body offences were registered against him by the local police. He often assaulted his wife on trivial issues and was also a nuisance for neighbours due to his erratic behaviour, said a police officer.

“Initially, we suspected that he may have left the area to avoid police action. The official of unit 5 scrutinised his mobile number and other family members and suspected some foul play. On questioning Sangle’s wife and two brother-in-laws Aditya and Anand, we found several discrepancies in their statements,” said deputy commissioner of police Pranay Ashok (zone 5).

However, Aditya finally confessed to the crime and also revealed that they had buried the body at their other house, near Sangle’s residence, Ashok added.

Sangle’s body has been sent for post-mortem, said Ashok.

