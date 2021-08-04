Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai: Will be forced to protest if curbs are not relaxed, hoteliers warn Maharashtra govt
mumbai news

Mumbai: Will be forced to protest if curbs are not relaxed, hoteliers warn Maharashtra govt

They are angry as the state and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have allowed relaxations in timings for all other establishments, except them
By Naresh Kamath, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON AUG 04, 2021 10:59 PM IST
In Mumbai, the BMC has allowed extension in timings till 10pm for all shops, while hotels have been asked to stick to the 4pm deadline. (HT PHOTO)

Hoteliers have warned the state that they will be forced to resort to an agitation, if the government does not relax the Covid lockdown norms to allow them to operate till 10pm.

They are angry as the state and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have allowed relaxations in timings for all other establishments, except them.

In Mumbai, the BMC has allowed extension in timings till 10pm for all shops, while hotels have been asked to stick to the 4pm deadline.

Office-bearers of various hotel associations like Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI), Indian Hotels and Restaurant Association (AHAR) and National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) met in Bandra and expressed strong reservations against what they called “discrimination”.

Shivanand Shetty, president, AHAR, said, “We want to meet chief minister Uddhav Thackeray or tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray and want them to intervene. We are on a par with shopkeepers and should be allowed to run till 10pm till the situation stabilises.”

Gurbaxish Singh Kohli, spokesperson, HRAWI, said, “The government should understand that it concerns the livelihood of both the owners as well as workers. There is no way we can continue like this.” He said the hotels are ready to follow all Covid-19 protocols.

Protests have already started, as around 600 hoteliers from Boisar, Vasai, Virar, Palghar and Dahanu areas affiliated to HRAWI organised a silent protest. They submitted a memorandum to the Palghar collector demanding relaxation of timings.

They pointed that last year, a hotelier from Virar committed suicide at his workplace due to the financial crisis during the lockdown.

“We are facing a lot of pressure from our lenders,” said Pravin Shetty, a hotelier who took part in the protests.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Cat interrupts baseball game at Yankee stadium. Watch hilarious clip

Bear opens car door in California, takes a look inside. Watch

Car slides and sinks into a lake on live television. Watch

Witty to sarcastic: Twitter’s ‘Imagine studying’ trend posts make people chuckle
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP