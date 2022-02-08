Mumbai will be 'unlocked' by February end: Mayor Kishori Pednekar

As the countrywide Covid-19 tally falls, Mumbai will be unlocked by the end of February, mayor Kishori Pednekar said on Tuesday, according to news agency ANI. "We have made up our minds," she also said, while stressing not to show laxity in adherence to Covid protocol.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"It is essential for the people to wear masks and observe social distancing," Pednekar also said.

The city is gradually easing Covid induced restrictions after they were imposed last month in view of the fresh surge in cases. On February 1, the administration lifted the night curfew and allowed restaurants, theatres to operate with 50 per cent capacity as per timings followed before the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Beaches, gardens and parks were also allowed to open with 50 per cent capacity.

The administration had also allowed swimming pools and water parks with similar capacity limitations. "Local tourist spots to remain open as per normal timing. Weekly Bazaars to remain open as per normal timing," the revised order had stated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The order further asked all places would have to strictly have to adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour and any other rules as prescribed by the state government.

Mumbai has an overall caseload of 10,50,811 infections including 730 cases, it recorded on Monday. The death toll stands at 16,666, according to the state health department data.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON