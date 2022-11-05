Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai-bound Shalimar Express catches fire at Nashik Road; No injuries

Published on Nov 05, 2022 11:21 AM IST

The cause of fire is not known, the matter will be further investigated, said chief public relations officer of the Central Railway

The fire erupted in the luggage coach next to the engine of the Shalimar Express. (Twitter/ANI)
ByHT Correspondent

A fire broke out in the luggage van of Mumbai-bound Shalimar Express at Nashik Road on Saturday morning, officials said adding that there were no injuries in the incident.

At around 8.45am, a fire erupted in the luggage coach next to the engine. In less than an hour the situation was under control by the fire department. “The cause of fire is not known, will be further investigated. As there were no passengers in this coach there are no injuries. After extinguishing the fire the luggage coach has been detached at Nashik Road station,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, Central Railway.

The Shalimar Express runs between Shalimar in West Bengal and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai.

