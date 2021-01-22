Mumbai: Central Railways to install digilockers for passengers soon
Passengers travelling on the Central Railway (CR) will soon be able keep their luggage in digital lockers at the railway stations. Digilockers will be introduced at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) and Dadar railway stations.
The lockers are placed inside cloakrooms on the railway stations where passengers will be allowed to keep their luggage. They will use radio frequency identification (RFID) tags and online receipt generation, in order to make the lockers safe.
Passengers who want to use the locker facilities will have to deposit the locker fees in the digilocker system after which the lockers will open. After the passenger has kept the luggage, a receipt will be provided. The passenger can scan the receipt that will have a QR code in the digilocker system and get the luggage.
“The facility will soon be introduced and will provide increased safety for passengers luggage at the railway station,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relation officer, Central Railway.
The zonal railway is placing the lockers in a bid to increase its non-fare revenue.
