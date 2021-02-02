Mumbai: Drug dealer Parvez Khan arrested by ATS

The Anti-terrorism squad (ATS) on Monday arrested Parvez Khan alias Chinku Pathan, a relative of former underworld don late Karim Lala, in a drug case. Pathan was earlier arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) from Ghansoli area, at Navi Mumbai in a drug-related case. The agency had also recovered one 9mm blank pistol from Khan’s residence.

In October 2020, Thane unit of the ATS had arrested two persons -Sohail Sayyad, 34, a resident of Nallasopara and Zishan Memon, 32, from south Mumbai, in a drug case and had allegedly seized a small quantity of mephedrone (MD) from them. After the interrogation, Khan’s name cropped up in the drug case, said an officer.

Khan was externed from Mumbai for his involvement in various criminal activities. He stayed in Navi Mumbai and allegedly supplied MD to small peddlers in Bhiwandi and other areas. Pathan was lodged in Thane central prison following arrest by the NCB. The ATS later took his custody to investigate his connections with the Dawood gang, said an ATS officer.