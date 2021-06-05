6 men arrested for gang rape of 16-yr-old girl in Mumbai

Six men aged between 18 and 23 were arrested on Friday after a 16-year-old girl accused them of gang rape, police said.

The survivor and the accused are all residents of Madh Island and Malwani areas in Malad (West) and were friends.

According to police, the girl’s mother had registered a case of kidnapping as the minor had not returned from a friend’s birthday party on May 31.

On June 1, when the girl returned home, she told her family and the police that she had been raped by six of her friends at separate locations.

The minor said she had been invited for a friend’s birthday party at Madh. She reached the spot she saw that three of her male friends were waiting for her. They cut the birthday cake in a car which was parked near a hotel on Marve Road, in Madh. Three boys then raped her inside the car. Scared to face her parents late at night, she went to a friend’s house, who she knew through Instagram. She said that he also raped her. She then went to houses of two other friends she knew through Instagram, they also raped her.

“We registered a kidnapping case on the complaint of the victim’s mother. However, when she returned home the next day, her mother informed us about the sexual abuse,” said a police officer. Police arrested the six men for gang rape under relevant sections of the IPC and Pocso Act. They were produced before a court on Saturday and were remanded in police custody for two days.

