Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai-Goa highway work can get over by March ’22 if we get funds: NHAI
mumbai news

Mumbai-Goa highway work can get over by March ’22 if we get funds: NHAI

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has assured the Bombay high court (HC) of completing the road-widening work of the Mumbai-Goa highway by March 2022 – well before the December 2022 deadline – provided the State Bank of India (SBI) lends an additional ₹200 crore at the earliest for the project.
By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 12:44 AM IST
The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has assured the Bombay high court (HC) of completing the road-widening work of the Mumbai-Goa highway by March 2022 – well before the December 2022 deadline – provided the State Bank of India (SBI) lends an additional 200 crore at the earliest for the project

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has assured the Bombay high court (HC) of completing the road-widening work of the Mumbai-Goa Highway by March 2022 – well before the December 2022 deadline – provided the State Bank of India (SBI) lends an additional 200 crore at the earliest for the project.

The affidavit stated the highway was in a motorable condition before the onset of monsoon. However, due to heavy rainfall and traffic, potholes, patches and water stagnation had developed on certain sections of the highway, which was being repaired immediately.

The affidavit was filed by NHAI project director Prashant Fegade in response to the public interest litigation (PIL) by advocate Owais Pechkar, a resident of Chiplun and a regular user of the highway. Fegade submitted before the division bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice Girish Kulkarni that it was complying with HC’s July directions to provide an update on the status of the project.

The affidavit, apart from responding to Pechkar’s petition for the expeditious completion of the road-widening project, also responded to his plea for fixing and repairing of potholes on National Highway-66, which is prone to accidents. Pechkar’s petition stated that in the past 10 years, accidents had claimed 2,442 lives due to potholes and ongoing road-widening work.

RELATED STORIES

The bench had directed the authorities to put in place safety measures to avert mishaps.

While responding to the contention of ‘slow progress’ of the project, the affidavit stated that due to financial constraints, the authority had resorted to a one-time fund infusion (OTFIS) and had managed to assign 540 crore for the project. The amount to be raised through lenders was pending.

The affidavit stated that if SBI and other lenders would extend a further 200 crore the project could be completed by March 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Slum dwellers can’t insist for on-site rehabilitation: Bombay high court

Centre seeks clarification on appointment of non-IAS officers as civic heads in Maha

BJP opposes Maha CM’s order on keeping eye on migrants, MNS welcomes it

Give written apology or face Rs100-cr defamation suit: Maharashtra min to BJP leader
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET SS 2021 registration
Hindi Diwas 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud
Covid vaccine
MS Dhoni
Abdul Ghani Baradar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP