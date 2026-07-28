Mumbai-Guj rail traffic disrupted over derailment; trains delayed on Western Railway

Train services on the busy Mumbai-Gujarat corridor of Western Railway were disrupted on Tuesday morning after four wheels of a local Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) train derailed while entering Bhilad station in Gujarat.

Officials added that the exact cause of the derailment will be established only after a detailed inquiry. (iStock file)

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According to Western Railway officials, the incident occurred at 6:27am when train number 19101 Virar–Bharuch MEMU was entering Platform 1 at Bhilad station. Four wheels of the front Driving Motor Coach (DMC) derailed during the movement.

Railway authorities said there were no injuries to passengers or railway staff, and all passengers were safe. The Accident Relief Train (ART) and Accident Relief Medical Equipment (ARME) were at the site to undertake restoration work.

“Efforts were underway to restore normal operations at the earliest. There is no harm or injury to anyone,” said a WR official.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials added that the exact cause of the derailment will be established only after a detailed inquiry. Train movements were being regulated to ensure passenger safety while engineering teams worked to rerail the affected coach and inspect the track before resuming normal services. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials added that the exact cause of the derailment will be established only after a detailed inquiry. Train movements were being regulated to ensure passenger safety while engineering teams worked to rerail the affected coach and inspect the track before resuming normal services. {{/usCountry}}

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As re-railment work continued, several suburban MEMU services as well as long-distance trains passing through the section were regulated, resulting in delays. The Mumbai-Gujarat corridor witnesses heavy passenger traffic every day, with thousands of daily commuters travelling to Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and other destinations.