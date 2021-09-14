Mumbaiites miss Bandra Fair for second year in a row

The steps of the Mount Mary Church in Bandra wear a deserted look as the Bandra Fair was cancelled for the second year in a row.

Bandra Fair, a week-long festival to celebrate the birth of Mother Mary in September, is believed to be at least 350 years old. The annual fest draws crowds from across the country of all religions to the Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount.

This year, the Novena fell between September 3 and 11. The fair would have coincided with the Feast and Octave (September 12 to 19). Like last year, the church is holding masses online.

“We are holding masses online, which are relayed on our social media channels. We see many devotees stop outside the church gate and offer prayers,” said rector Bishop John Rodrigues.

Every year pilgrims flock to offer prayers for the sick and the aged at the church that was built in 1904. Stalls are set up by locals along the steps of the church to sell candles of different shapes, including human limbs and body parts. The devotees light candles seeking relief from any ailments in their bodies.

Even as masses are held online, Mumbaiites miss the fair sorely. “The Mount Mary fair is a 300-year-old tradition that has brought all communities together each year,” said Anil Joseph, 48, who has lived in Bandra since his childhood.

“We miss the fair terribly. But safety is important during the pandemic and the life of people has to be given priority. Even Mother Mary would want that. We should all get vaccinated and hope that we get to enjoy the fair next year,” said Joseph, who is also the chairperson of the Perry Road Residents Association.

Apart from candles, locals also set up sweetmeat shops, food stalls and entertainment hubs along the road outside the church. While the stalls on the steps of the church are under the jurisdiction of the church, pitches outside the church are administered by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

“Last month the BMC informed that it won’t be allotting pitches for stalls owing to the pandemic. We, too, have not allotted any slots for stalls this year in the interest of the safety of devotees,” said Rodrigues.

Ashish Shelar, BJP MLA from Bandra, said, “While the government has allowed the opening up of restaurants and gyms, it has not allowed any religious activities. We could have held the fair albeit with restrictions.” He further said the government must incentivise those individuals, whose businesses have been lost because the fair was cancelled.