Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai: Man blocks actor Ajay Devgn’s car over his stand on farm laws, held
mumbai news

Mumbai: Man blocks actor Ajay Devgn’s car over his stand on farm laws, held

Dindoshi police on Tuesday arrested a Punjab resident after he blocked the car of actor Ajay Devgn near Film City in Goregaon (East)
By Megha Sood, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:40 AM IST
Ajay Devgn. (HT Photo)

Dindoshi police on Tuesday arrested a Punjab resident after he blocked the car of actor Ajay Devgn near Film City in Goregaon (East).

According to the police, the actor’s bodyguard, in his complaint alleged that the man, a driver, blocked Devgn’s car and demanded know why the actor had not supported the farmers protest against the Centre’s farm laws.

An officer added that the incident took place at 10.30am when Devgn was exiting Film City.

Based on the complaint of the actor’s bodyguard, the police arrested the man identified as Rajdeep Ramesh Singh.

“We have arrested Singh for threatening the actor and booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. We are trying to ascertain why Singh was in Mumbai and what was his intention behind blocking the actor’s car,” said the officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP