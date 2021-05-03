Mumbai: Man kills wife over suspicion of affair, arrested

Kurar police on Sunday arrested a 54-year-old man for killing his wife with a kitchen knife after he suspected her of having an extramarital affair.

According to the police, a 22-year-old man approached the Kurar police on Saturday night after his father allegedly killed his mother after an argument in Kandivli (East). The complainant, Shiva Soni, a resident of Kranti Nagar, came home after work. Police said that his father opened the door, took him inside and seconds later ran out himself.

In his complaint to the police, Soni said that his father, Mahesh Soni, 54, a diamond polishing worker, used to fight with his mother Poonam, 45, often suspecting her of having an extramarital affair.

Soni said that he would witness his father beating his mother on multiple occasions.

However, on Saturday the fight between the two got violent after which his father picked up a kitchen knife and slit his mother’s throat.

The officers said that after Soni saw his mother’s body, he ran after his father and tried to stop him, but could not as he was overpowered. Soni then alerted the neighbours who called up the police emergency number and informed them about the attack.

The victim Poonam Soni was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

“After searching the locality, we intercepted Mahesh near the Poisar drain and arrested him,” said Prakash Vasant, senior police inspector of Kurar police station.

The police arrested Mahesh after registering a case of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.