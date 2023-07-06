Home / Cities / Mumbai News / BMC readies stainless steel prototype to cover all open manholes

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 06, 2023 01:05 AM IST

The BMC officials said that this prototype will be installed below the manhole cover. "Previously, we used ductile metal in the protective grille. Now, the new prototype is being made using stainless steel. The life of the iron grille will be longer because of the stainless-steel material

Mumbai: Following the Bombay high court’s (HC) order to come up with ‘simple and temporary’ measures to cover open manholes, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said it has readied a prototype of a stainless-steel grille which will be installed on 74,000 plus manholes in a phased manner.

The BMC officials said that this prototype will be installed below the manhole cover. “Previously, we used ductile metal in the protective grille. Now, the new prototype is being made using stainless steel. The life of the iron grille will be longer because of the stainless-steel material.” said BMC.

The civic officials are currently deciding the cost of the grilles which will cover more than 74,000 manholes. In addition to this, the tendering process for safety nets is also expected to start soon.

The BMC in June had informed the HC that around 1,908 manholes had protective iron grilles that were in flood-prone areas. The HC had asked the BMC to urgently install grilles on all manholes to avert untoward incidents. The BMC said it will take a year to cover the entire manholes, to which HC responded, “One year is too long. One monsoon season is enough for some untoward incident to happen.” Therefore, HC asked the civic body to come up with a simple and temporary mechanism to cover the open manholes.

Thursday, July 06, 2023
