Mumbai's civic-run zoo to expand by 10 acres for new animals

The civic-run Byculla Zoo in Mumbai is set to expand by 10 acres to house new enclosures for several exotic species of animals that will be brought to the facility in the next few years, officials said on Monday.

One of the city's most patronised venues, officially called the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan, it is currently spread over 53 acres and the extra 10 acres have already been procured for a third phase of expansion, they added.

Zoo director Dr Sanjay Tripathi told PTI that a tender had been floated for the expansion work that will see the construction of 15 enclosures to house animals like the giraffe, white lion, black jaguar, chimpanzee, ostrich, ringtail lemur and cheetah etc.

He said the Union government approved the expansion work in 2019.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials said work in the first two phases is expected to cost ₹175 crore and tenders for its have already been floated.

Under these phases, a space for exhibiting African savanna will be built along with an aviary for exotic birds, as well as a hippopotamus enclosure, apart from landscaping, installation of CCTV cameras, public amenities etc.

Byculla Zoo has over 330 animals, birds and reptiles, including monkeys, deer, elephants, penguins, crocodiles, hippopotamus, penguins etc.

