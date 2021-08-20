Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai’s HR and KC colleges release lists, cut-offs up by 2-4 % points

At KC College the FYBCom list ended at 96.15%, up from 93% recorded last year. Similarly in HR College, the FYBCom list ended at 97% this year, 2% points higher than last time
By Shreya Bhandary, Mumbai
UPDATED ON AUG 20, 2021 11:03 PM IST
Kishinchand Chellaram College.

Two days after the University of Mumbai (MU) released the first merit list for undergraduate degree courses across their affiliated colleges, Churchgate-based HR and KC colleges released their respective merit lists on Friday. Both colleges are popular destinations for commerce, science and art students from the city and around the country. Both institutes saw high cut-offs in the first merit lists due to the high Class 12 scores this year.

“We are noticing anywhere between 3-5% point increase in cut-offs across courses this year compared to last year. Courses in the science stream have witnessed a 5-10% point hike this year,” said Hemlata Bagla, principal of KC College. Starting 2020-21, both colleges that form part of the Hyderabad Sind National Collegiate University (HSNCU) along with Bombay Teachers’ Training College, conduct admissions on a separate schedule.

At KC College the first year (FY) BCom list ended at 96.15%, up from 93% recorded last year. The overall demand for the FYBA pushed the cutoffs by less than a per cent point. Similarly in HR College, the FYBCom list ended at 97% this year, 2% points higher than last time. Self-financed courses in both colleges remained high in demand with cutoffs for courses like BCom in Banking and Insurance (BBI), BCom in Accounting and Finance (BAF), BA in Media and Mass Communication (BAMMC), Bachelor in Management Studies (BMS) remaining over 93-95% across courses in both institutes.

