Nariman Point jetty design reworked based on residents’ objections

Mumbai: Marine Drive residents can now breathe easy as the civic body’s earlier plans to build a performance circle and a cafe, along with a laser show on the roof of the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) at Nariman Point has been tweaked based on citizens’ suggestions and objections.

Mumbai, India - March 18, 2023: At least 94 trees will be felled to make way for the MMRDA's proposed sealink connecting Nariman Point with Colaba and Cuffe Parade, including large trees that have for years shaded the avenues around the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) Apartment, NCPA and the Trident Hotel, at Nariman Point, in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, March 18, 2023. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)

The reworked plan is to keep a minimalist, simple design at the NCPA jetty site contiguous with the existing Marine Drive promenade and retain its Art Deco character and heritage nature of the place.

Makarand Narwekar, former corporator met members of the Nariman Point Churchgate Citizens’ Association (NPCCA), the Federation of Churchgate Residents (FCR) and the Marine Drive Residents’ Association (MDRA) on Tuesday evening.

This project is the brainchild of Makarand and his brother Rahul Narwekar, assembly speaker, along with their sister-in-law Harshita Narwekar, former corporator, as they wanted to put Nariman Point on the tourism map.

The Narwekars have engaged an urban planner, who has incorporated all stakeholders’ inputs and the tender for the same will be invited on the reworked plan.

“Since we are also residents of this area, we know that residents are pained by the traffic congestion right at the end of Nariman Point. The intention is to stop vehicles from coming to the end of Nariman Point so that we create a square, a community space, just like it is abroad,” said Makarand.

At the end of Marine Drive promenade is a container which will be replaced with another one which will be aesthetically appealing.

“We will have decorative cladding on it to match the heritage character of the place. We have live music on Sundays where we had proposed an amphitheatre which has been rejected and we have incorporated this deletion. We will make it look like a homogenous space for the community. There will be no laser shows planned atop the NCPA building. Even after this, if residents object we will not force it on them,” added Makarand.

A source associated with the project told HT that the brief was to create a culmination point victory location at the NCPA end. At present, this end is incomplete and haphazard due to undone works like barricades, police chowki containers, lack of toilets and broken railings.

“We took a quick stock of all these issues. Now, there is a plan where residents were not sure if they wanted a performing arts circle that was earlier proposed. There was a stage proposed which has been deleted,”

There were cobblestones proposed for the floor patterns at this location but since it was about extending fag end of Marine Drive, they wanted it to be contiguous with the existing promenade without a mix of materials for the flooring. It was a fair expectation which has also been incorporated.”

Also, there were suggestions where heavy, intricate Art Deco railings were proposed. “While residents loved it, they wanted to soften it and keep it in context with the Art Deco of Mumbai which was also a fair suggestion. So, this aspect is mellowed down,” said the source.

It has been proposed to not keep any benches and discourage people from hijacking the seating area as a premium space. Instead, it will be a democratic space which isn’t exclusive.

“There is a police chowki manning the Badhwar Park seafront . There will be e-toilets and no cafe but two kiosks resembling a cafe where tea, coffee and light refreshments will be available without being a sit-out place. The basic idea is to keep it simple, art deco friendly and keep the essence of UNESCO site by respecting the heritage nature, without being loud about it,” added the source.

