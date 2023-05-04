‘Unauthorised’ school in Dharavi in limbo, 727 students to be moved to other institutions

Mumbai: More than 727 students studying in Morning Star English School in Dharavi will be accommodated in nearby schools after the institution was allegedly found running without obtaining a certificate of recognition from the education department.

In a first for Mumbai, the school education department filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Sujabai Rajakumar, secretary of Morning Star English School in Dharavi for violating rules. The education department also assured that 727 students will be accommodated in nearby schools.

On April 20, an FIR was registered in Dharavi police station following a complaint by deputy education inspector south zone, Rajendra Patil under section 18 (5) of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009 for running the school without obtaining a certificate of recognition.

According to the FIR, “The school’s permission to run only primary classes 1 to 4 was valid until May 2018, and the school was expected to renew the permission thereafter. However, it was found that the school was running without any recognition.”

Patil said, “As per the direction of the education inspector I conducted an inquiry on the school and accordingly sent notice to the administration. The department also imposed a fine of ₹100,000 for not renewing permission and ₹10,000 per day from May 31, 2018. Since the school administration did not comply, I filed an FIR as per procedure after intimating the school administration.”

Devidas Mahajan, education inspector (South) stated that the department is following the process step by step, and the focus is on adjusting students from this school to nearby schools so that they do not suffer any academic loss.

Stating that the process to receive permission for classes 5 to 8 is underway, Rajakumar said, “The education department still filed an FIR. The school administration will complete the required process and make sure students don’t face academic loss.”

Nitin Dalvi, an education activist, said, “There are a total of 674 unauthorised schools across Maharashtra, out of which around 200 are in Mumbai. He believes that this FIR has set an example, and action should be taken against the remaining schools. Recently, the BMC closed 62 schools for running without obtaining the required permission.”

