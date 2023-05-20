Security concerns delay subway between Mantralaya, Vidhan Bhavan Metro station

Mumbai: The proposed subway between Mantralaya and the upcoming Vidhan Bhavan station of Metro-3 in Nariman point has been delayed for the want of security clearance from the Mumbai police. The State legislature had raised a red flag over the security of Vidhan Bhavan.

Mumbai, India - May 19, 2023: Tunnel work between Mantralaya and Vidhan Bhavan, at Nariman Point, in Mumbai, India, on Friday, May 19, 2023. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

As a 100-metre stretch of the project runs parallel to the two-storey basement parking lot of Vidhan Bhavan, the administration feels that it could pose a security threat to vital installations.

During a recent meeting with the officials of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL), the state government and the legislature raised the security issue. The 380-metre subway, which starts next to the main gate of Mantralaya runs through a lane behind the SBI building and turns to left in front of Vidhan Bhavan’s rear gate to connect the proposed Nariman point station on the Metro-3 line between Colaba and Seepz.

An official from the state legislature said, “The basement has been shut for parking since the 1992-serial blasts when the bombs were planted in the basement of a few buildings. The subway will be separated from Vidhan Bhavan, which is among the vital establishments of the city, by just a wall. The high footfall of the commuters in the subway could lead to security threats if not addressed properly. The state government has asked the police commissioner of Mumbai to submit a report on security.”

The state legislature has also suggested cutting short the subway outside the Vidhan Bhavan gate to avoid the security concerns. “It is also being considered to permit only government officials from the three buildings (Mantralaya, new administrative building and Vidhan Bhavan) to use the subway to avert the security threat,” another official said.

According to the MMRCL officials, the work on the project between Mantralaya and Vidhan Bhavan gate was in full swing. “The piling near Mantralaya has been completed and excavation is underway. We have aimed to complete the subway by September. If the permission for the section in question is not received in time, we will complete the remaining portion of around 280-metre between Mantralaya and the rear gate of Vidhan Bhavan,” he said.

Meanwhile, MMRCL spokesperson said, “Work of utility shifting, piling, excavation in Mantralaya, new administrative building and a road between . new administrative building to Vidhan Bhavan is being carried out. For subway works, NOC is awaited from Vidhan Bhavan. Once permission is received, it will take around 12 months to complete the works.”

