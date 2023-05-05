Thackeray upset with Pawar’s remarks but says MVA unity will remain

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday reacted to NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s remarks against him in his autobiography by expressing his displeasure and countering the criticism. He, however, added that he would not let the issue affect the unity of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Thackeray was also optimistic that future events in the NCP would have no negative fallout on the MVA.

Mumbai, India - May 04, 2023: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray alongside MP Anil Desai and MP Sanjay Raut, addresses a press conference, at Matoshree, Bandra (East), in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, May 04, 2023. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief met JD(U) leaders Deveshchandra Thakur and Kapil Patil at Matoshree on Thursday afternoon. Later, both Thackeray and Thakur claimed in a press conference that there had been no political discussion between them. Thackeray also announced that joint rallies of the MVA had been postponed on account of the heat, and he too would not hold any rally in May after the May 6 rally at Mahad.

While reacting to the remarks in Pawar’s autobiography about his working style as CM and his not attending office in Mantralaya, Thackeray expressed his disapproval. “Everyone has the right to write an autobiography but what I have done as chief minister is a known fact,” he said. “The people of Maharashtra have appreciated my work (during the Covid pandemic) and look upon me as a family member. I will not say anything more than that.”

Pawar’s remarks in his bio also directly contradict Thackeray’s oft-repeated accusation that the central government wanted to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra. An irked Thackeray, when questioned on this, said, “I am firm in my opinions and will continue to express them in future. As of now, I will take care that the unity of MVA is not affected.”

When asked about the developments in the NCP after Pawar’s announcement that he was stepping down as president, Thackeray said there was a selection committee meeting to decide the new party chief on Friday, and they would wait for the outcome. He also clarified that he had not contacted Pawar till now, but would speak to him once everything was clear in the NCP.

Thackeray also criticised PM Narendra Modi on several counts, including his “dictatorial attitude to governance” and reiterated that all opposition parties needed to come together to defeat his autocracy. He slammed Modi for appealing to people to say ‘Jai Bajrangbali’ while voting, urging Marathi voters in Karnataka to say ‘Jai Bhavani’ and ‘Jai Shivaji’ instead and vote against the parties that were doing injustice to the Marathi-speaking people in Karnataka.