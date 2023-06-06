Water levels in 7 city lakes dip to 11.58%

Mumbai: With a few days left for rain to descend on the city, water levels in the seven lakes from where Mumbai gets its supply, dipped to 11.58% as of Monday 6am, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

While BMC did not announce water cuts anytime soon, officials said they will continue to monitor the situation for the next 15-20 days.

According to the civic body, the water levels were 15.83% this time last year and in 2021 was 13.43%. The Hydraulic Engineer department officials said, “We have received permission from the state to use the reserve stock. Permissions are to use 75 thousand million litres of water from Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarna lakes each. We are waiting for monsoons to arrive to take a call on water cuts.”

The city gets its water from seven different lakes, of which BMC said that the water levels in upper Vaitarna Lake have reached below the lower drawable level (LDL) and marked it as 0% available in its daily reports.

Currently, of the 7 lakes, as per BMC the percent of useful content in the Upper Vaitarna is 0%, In Modak Sagar Lake 26.39%, in Tansa Lake 23.14%, in Middle Vaitarna Lake 12%, in Bhatsa Lake 9.35%, In Vihar Lake 26% and in Tulsi lake 30.78%.

Experts have said that there is no need for concern. Talak Shah, former chief engineer of the hydraulic engineering department said, “There is no need for concern. All lakes have nearly 40% of water as carry-over capacity (reserve stock). If a crisis arises, BMC can use 20% of it this year.”

The normal date for the onset of monsoon over Mumbai is June 11. This year, experts have said that it is expected to arrive not before June 14.

“History shows that lake levels start rising by the last week of June. BMC plans for water stock from October 1 to June 30. So there is no need for concern, there is no need for BMC to even use the carry-over stocks if monsoon arrives on time,” Shah added.

