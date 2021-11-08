Munmun Dhamecha moves Bombay HC seeking changes to bail conditions in drugs case

Mumbai cruise ship drugs case co-accused and model Munmun Dhamecha approached the Bombay high court on Monday, seeking modification of certain bail conditions imposed on her while she was released from prison late last month.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Among others, Dhamecha requested the high court to permit her to attend the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) office in Delhi, where she resides, instead of Mumbai from where she was arrested, news agency PTI reported.

The Bombay high court granted bail to Dhamecha on October 28 along with co-accused Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Seth Merchant, on certain conditions, including that the accused had to attend the Mumbai office of the NCB every Friday between 11am and 2pm. Another requisite for the bail is that the accused would not to leave Mumbai without informing the investigating officer and provide itinerary for their travel.

In her plea filed in the high court through advocate Kashif Ali Khan Deshmukh, Dhamecha said she was a resident of Madhya Pradesh who had moved to Delhi for work. The plea said Dhamecha does not have any residence in Mumbai, PTI reported.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The above condition imposed will have a drastic effect on her professional life as well as her social life, as she would be required to travel to Mumbai every week,” the plea said, adding that it would be “highly impractical and unworkable” for Dhamecha.

Dhamecha has also contended that if the conditions have to be judiciously followed, then she will have to communicate each and every movement to the NCB as she would constantly be shuttling between Madhya Pradesh and Delhi, which is outside the territorial limits of Mumbai. Her plea states that considering she is a resident of Madhya Pradesh and Delhi, there would be no specific itinerary that can be communicated to the investigating officer of the case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dhamecha has sought relaxation of a bail condition wherein she is required to inform the IO and submit the itinerary. The plea is likely to be taken up for hearing by the high court next week.

(With inputs from PTI)