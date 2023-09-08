Muslim organisations defer Eid procession by a day for Immersions

NAVI MUMBAI

Navi Mumbai Muslim organisations postpone Eid-Milad procession by a day for Visarjan - Navi Mumbai police welcomes decision to promote peace and harmony in Navi Mumbai, India, on Thursday, September 7, 2023. (HT PHOTO)

In a move to promote peace and harmony, Muslim religious leaders and organisations of Navi Mumbai have decided to push their annual Eid Milad-un-Nabi procession by a day. The decision has been taken to ensure smooth Ganesh immersions day celebrations on September 28. The community has also appealed for a public holiday on September 29 to enable people to attend the Eid processions.

Eid Milad-un-Nabi, this year, falls on the same day as Anant Chaturdashi, the 10th day of visarjan of Ganeshotsav. It is an important day in Islamic calendar as it marks the birth of the last Prophet, Mohammed. Muslims all over the world celebrate it with fervor and processions are organized on the occasion.

Navi Mumbai based Muslim organisations have for years organized massive peaceful rallies involving cars and bikes and also people on foot, on the day. The main rally starts from Turbhe, and makes its way through Vashi, Koparkhairane and culminates at Ghansoli dargah. Similar rallies are organized in other nodes as well.

Religious heads, trustees of mosques and organisations held a meeting on Thursday at Garib Nawaz mosque in Turbhe Store to discuss the matter and unanimously decided to avoid the procession taking place on the same day as visarjan day.

Said Mohammed Khaleelullah Subhani, who leads Garib Nawaz Masjid at Turbhe Store, “Eid Milad-un-Nabi is a very auspicious day for us Muslims as it marks the birth of our Prophet to whom we owe our very existence. It is important that his teachings of peaceful co-existence and respect for other religions are followed and implemented.”

Informed Subhani, “Following deliberations, representatives of all important Muslim leaders and groups involved in the organization of the annual procession have decided that we shall hold it a day later to enable our Hindu brothers to celebrate their festival sans any inconvenience.”

Stated Subhani, “We assure the police department that we believe in peace which is the message of our Prophet. They have always supported us and hence we too will support them. We are also sure that they will support our procession and also participate in it.”

Said Mohammed Zakiuallah Qadri, Imam of Madina Masjid Dana Market APMC, “The pragmatic decision has been taken in view of the prevailing conditions in the country and some incidents that took place in the State recently. We do not want to give an opportunity to anyone to create trouble in our peaceful city. Hindus and Muslim have lived peacefully in the city even during the worst of times and we shall not allow vested interests any scope to create trouble even now.”

He added, “Ganeshotsav is the biggest festival for our Hindu brothers in the State and we want to ensure they do not face any problems .Our esteemed cleric Maulana Moin Ashraf Qadri (Moin Mian) took the decision in Mumbai and asked us all to send a positive message.”

Syed Mushtaq, chairman of Ummeed Foundation said, “Eid Milad processions have been held since 1970 and Navi Mumbai has always given a message of peace and we have continued the tradition so that our brothers can have their processions in peace on the day.”

Advocate Atawaris Warsi of Kopar Khairane, “This decision shows that we are a peaceful and flexible community. If our postponement of our celebration by a day can help peace in our country we are ready for it. We want our brothers to celebrate their festival on the designated day. We can celebrate our Prophet’s birth throughout the year.”

He added, “We appeal to the government to declare September 29 as a public holiday so that a large number of people can attend our Eid procession.”

DCP Vivek Pansare who had been holding meetings with the community said, “The decision of the Muslim community and various Trusts is a very positive development. A good decision has been taken in the interest of law and order and hence Navi Mumbai police welcomes it.”

He added, “We shall meet them on Monday and plan the details further.”

Appreciating the gesture, Nitin Kandhari, a BJP leader said, “Navi Mumbai has been known for its peaceful co-existence of all communities. We welcome and appreciate the decision of our Muslim brothers to postpone their Eid procession by a day. It sends a very positive message of brotherhood and understanding.”

He explained, “There are several processions on Visarjan day in every nook and corner of the city which brings a large number of people on the road. An Eid procession on the same day would add to it leading to extreme crowding. It will also further burden the police and other agencies involved in providing security and making arrangements for the processions.”