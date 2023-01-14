MVA gets aggressive against Congress rebel Satyajeet Tambe

Mumbai: A day after the Congress declared him a rebel candidate, the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi coalition has got aggressive against Satyajeet Tambe, the Congress leader who has decided to contest the legislative council elections as an independent candidate with the possible support of the BJP. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said the party would see to it that Tambe’s hope of being elected unopposed would not fructify.

Consequently, the Shiv Sena (UBT) is ready to support Shubhangi Patil, a BJP leader who has filed a nomination as an independent candidate against Satyajeet. Patil reached Matoshree, Thackeray’s Bandra residence, seeking the Sena (UBT)’s support from the Nashik Graduates’ constituency after the BJP indicated that it would support Satyajeet in the biennial elections.

On Saturday, BJP Maharashtra chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule reiterated the party’s support and said he would immediately approach the parliamentary board if Satyajeet approached the BJP. Bawankule also said that the BJP was looking to induct more opposition leaders with good potential.

Hours after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut declared that the election would not be unopposed and that the party would hold a meeting to see that elections were held, Shubhangi Patil reached out to Uddhav Thackeray. “The MVA has assured me that it will support me,” she said after meeting Thackeray. “I have fought for graduates, held protests and a hunger strike at Azad Maidan. It is not necessary that only the son of a king will get his father’s position. Any person with ability can become a legislator.”

However, Patil also clarified that she had filed the nomination as an independent candidate and thus it was possible for her to get support from other political parties.

Talks are also on between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress for exchanging the Nashik seat with the Nagpur one. As per the seat-sharing formula between the MVA parties, Nagpur Teacher’s Constituency has gone to the Shiv Sena fold while Nashik is with the Congress. “Talks about an exchange are going on. As of now, we cannot say it is happening. In case it does not materialise, then the Congress can consider extending its support to Shubhangi Patil,” said a Congress leader, requesting anonymity.

On Thursday, Congress had declared Sudhir Tambe as its official candidate from the Nashik Graduates’ constituency but he chose not to file his nomination. Instead, his son, Satyajeet, filed his nomination as an independent candidate. He is now looking for an unopposed election by seeking support from all parties, including the BJP.

The development comes against the backdrop of speculations that Satyajeet is likely to join the ruling BJP. The speculations flew thick and fast after the ruling party decided not to field any candidate from the seat.

“We have not broken any family. It is the Congress who failed in keeping its flock together,” Bawankule said adding, “Satyajeet is yet to seek support from us. I will immediately go before the parliamentary board seeking approval if he does so.”

Bawankule added that every party had good workers, and the BJP saw nothing wrong in giving them opportunities even if they were from the Congress, NCP or Shiv Sena (UBT). “The BJP and BSS led by Eknath Shinde will be expanding their bases for the coming elections,” he remarked. “Those from other political parties with good leadership qualities have good opportunities in the BJP.”

