MVA parties call PM’s move “course correction”, “effort to improve image”

Nawab Malik, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) minister and party’s chief spokesperson, said that Prime Minister’s decision on providing free vaccine was taken to improve the image of the government which was dented after the Supreme Court raised questions on the Centre’s vaccination policy. “The SC had also questioned why the rates of vaccines are different for the states and the Centre. The Apex court had also asked the Union government to submit an affidavit asking why it was not spending money despite a provision of ₹35,000 crore,” said Malik.

“As the SC had pointed fingers at the decision of the Union government, the PM made an announcement of taking complete responsibility for supplying vaccines to improve the failure and image of the government. We will add that this constant flip-flop over the vaccination is not good. Now, we hope that states will get the vaccine supply as per demand,” he added.

South Mumbai MP and Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Arvind Sawant called the decision an unhealthy flip-flop. “They keep changing the decision every other month. Neither are they (Centre) working, nor are they allowing states to work. Regardless, we welcome the decision of free vaccination for all. Maharashtra government had already announced that it would provide free vaccines to all. Besides that, their supply will come only when they get adequate quantity,” Sawant said.

Sena spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi called the move “course correction”. “This course correction came after all the state governments exposed the lies of not taking responsibility at a time when Indian Epidemic Act, Disaster Management Act, Essential Commodities Act, which give the Centre overriding power over the state despite health being a state subject. Also, this course correction happened after the Supreme Court called it arbitrary and also questioned them why the ₹35,000 crore was not used for procurement of vaccines,” she said.

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said, “The Narendra Modi government has been playing with the lives of the people for the past seven years. We witnessed similar flip-flops with the vaccination drive because the Centre could not keep its promises given to the people.”

Vishwas Pathak, BJP’s media cell chief, said, “Modi government had been following WHO guidelines while ascertaining priority groups for vaccination. It would have rolled it out for the age group of 18-44 years, but state governments and especially Maharashtra government demanded for decentralisation of the powers. Now, once the Centre felt that the states are not able to do it, it has again taken up the responsibility of that age group too to ensure vaccination of all by year-end.”