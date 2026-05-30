...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

MVA seals deal on 15 of 17 council seats, Congress gets lion’s share

MVA has finalized seat-sharing for 15 of 17 legislative council seats, while Mahayuti faces internal strife; elections are on June 18.

Published on: May 30, 2026 06:02 AM IST
By Saurabha Kulshreshtha
Advertisement

MUMBAI: While the ruling Mahayuti alliance continues to grapple with internal differences over seat-sharing for the upcoming legislative council elections, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Friday announced a consensus on the distribution of 15 of the 17 seats going to polls. Under the agreement, the Congress will contest eight seats, Shiv Sena (UBT) four, and the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) three. A decision on the remaining two seats, Nanded and Nashik, is expected shortly.

MVA seals deal on 15 of 17 council seats, Congress gets lion’s share
MVA seals deal on 15 of 17 council seats, Congress gets lion’s share

Senior leaders of the three MVA constituents met on Friday to finalise the seat-sharing arrangement. Following the meeting, leaders announced that an agreement had been reached on 15 constituencies, while discussions were continuing over the remaining two.

The meeting was attended by Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Anil Desai, Legislative Council Opposition Leader Ambadas Danve, and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Milind Narvekar, among others. Addressing the media after the meeting, Sapkal formally announced the seat distribution. Elections to the Legislative Council are scheduled to be held on June 18.

According to the arrangement worked out among the alliance partners, the Congress will contest from Chandrapur, Yavatmal, Bhandara, Amravati, Ahilyanagar, Solapur, and the combined Dharashiv-Latur-Beed constituency, besides one more seat under its quota. Shiv Sena (UBT) will field candidates in Raigad, Jalgaon, Parbhani-Hingoli and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, while the NCP (SP) will contest from Pune, Thane and Sangli-Satara.

“The ruling party is openly misusing money and power. Opposition corporators have been offered money, with advances of 5 lakh each. The principle of ‘money above everything else’ is dominating these elections,” Sapkal alleged.

He further claimed that competition to poach elected representatives existed even among Mahayuti allies. “The BJP-led alliance has converted elections into a horse-trading exercise. Maha Vikas Aghadi is united in resisting this authoritarian and undemocratic approach,” he said.

 
Trending Topics
maha vikas aghadimaharashtra
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home/Cities/Mumbai News/MVA seals deal on 15 of 17 council seats, Congress gets lion’s share
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON