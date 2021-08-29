Mysuru gang rape case: Yuva Sena write to Karnataka CM

The Yuva Sena, youth wing of the ruling Shiv Sena, has written to the Karnataka government to ensure best medical treatment and speedy justice for the student who was allegedly gang raped on Tuesday by a group of miscreants in Mysuru district of Karnataka.

The Yuva Sena office bearers in their letter to chief minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed deep anguish about the unfortunate gang rape and assault of the young MBA student, who is from Mumbai.

“It has been reported that the male friend accompanying the woman was also assaulted and despite him reporting the incident, more than 24 hours have passed and no arrest have been made yet,” said the letter. “Any delay in nabbing the accused will make it even more difficult to ensure justice to the survivor. The police must treat this incident with the utmost urgency and take all relevant steps to arrest the accused as soon as possible,” it added.

The letter said that Yuva stands in solidarity with the victim and family, it urged Bommai. “We can surely say that you will have the gratitude of humankind everywhere if you ensure that the survivor gets the best medical treatment and psycho-social support and the accused is prosecuted in a time-bound manner,” it added.

According to the Mysuru police, the incident took place around 7pm when the victim and her male friend was returning from Chamundi hills. A gang of six men, who were reportedly in an inebriated state, stopped the bike and asked for money. When the male friend said that they have no money on them, the miscreants reportedly attacked him and hit the girl. Then they reportedly took turns to rape the girl on the spot.