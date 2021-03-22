Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Nagpur again records over 3,000 new cases of Covid-19; tally close to 2 lakh
Nagpur again records over 3,000 new cases of Covid-19; tally close to 2 lakh

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:53 PM IST
Police personnel check vehicles during a lockdown in Nagpur.(HT Photo)

Nagpur, one of the districts devastated by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in worst-hit Maharashtra, recorded a other spike of 3,596 new cases on Monday, according to district authority's data reported by news agency ANI. With this, the total number of cases in the district reached 1,96,676.

It also recorded 40 fresh fatalities, which took the death toll to 4,664 in the last 24 hours, the government data showed.

In Nagpur, 1,837 people were discharged from hospitals on Monday, after which the total recoveries reached 1,60,945.

On Sunday, the district recorded 3,614 cases of Covid-19.

In wake of increasing Covid-19 cases, Nagpur district authorities on Saturday decided to extend the lockdown till March 31.

Only essential services such as vegetable and fruit shops and milk booths will stay open, according to the order issued by the district administration.

Earlier, the state government decided to impose a lockdown in Nagpur district from March 15 to 21.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 30,535 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest rise in a single day, according to state health department.

With this, the state's overall tally of the infections mounted to 24,79,682 while 99 fatalities pushed the toll to 53,399.

The fresh spike in the cases came just three days after Maharashtra recorded its highest rise in a single day at 25,833. The previous highest spike was 24,896 in September 2020.

