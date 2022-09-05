Naigaon murder: Two accused remanded to police custody till Sept 12

Mumbai: A day after the arrest of 21-year-olds Santosh Makwana and Vishal Anbhavne, in the murder case of 15-year-old Vanshita Rathod, the Waliv police presented the two in court on Sunday, where they were remanded to police custody till September 12.

Kailash Barve, senior police inspector of Waliv station said that the two men confessed to the crime and revealed that they had dumped the girl’s school bag and their clothes in Pokhran in Rajasthan and Palanpur in Gujarat respectively.

“Our teams searched for the school bag and their clothes for five hours in both locations but could not recover them,” said Barve. The teams along with the accused left on Sunday late evening to go to Pokhran and Palanpur.

“The school bag and their clothes are crucial evidence in the case,” said the officer.

After managing to evade arrest for seven days, the two men were arrested by the Waliv police from Palanpur in Gujarat in the wee hours of Saturday for planning and killing the 15-year-old Vanshita Rathod on August 25.

The team of Waliv crime branch headed by PI Rahul Patil followed the absconding men Santosh Makwana and his friend Vishal Deepak Anbhavne from Naigaon station to Vaishno Devi and back to Rajasthan then to Gujarat before apprehending them at Makawan’s village in Palanpur in Gujarat in the wee hours of Saturday.