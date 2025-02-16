MUMBAI: At a time when there is a cold war between deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde and the BJP, Palghar guardian minister and BJP leader Ganesh Naik has announced that he will hold a Janata Darbar on February 24 in Thane city, Shinde’s home turf. In retaliation, industries minister Uday Samant, of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, said he will hold a similar programme in Navi Mumbai, which is Naik’s home ground. Naik to hold Janata Darbar in Thane on Feb 24, Samant retaliates

Things have been rocky between Shinde and the BJP ever since the Mahayuti government assumed charge in December last year. The BJP turned down Shinde’s request to continue as chief minister and appointed Devendra Fadnavis to the post.

Shinde bargained for the home department but had to settle for the deputy chief minister’s post with the urban development and housing portfolios. Recently, Fadnavis ordered a probe into a few decisions taken by Shinde in the previous government. Shinde, in turn, has forced him to put on hold the appointment of BJP’s Girish Mahajan and NCP’s Aditi Tatkare as guardian ministers of Nashik and Raigad respectively.

Shinde has also been skipping meetings held by Fadnavis. Against this backdrop, Naik on Saturday announced the date for his Janata Darbar, a public function where a minister meets people to hear their grievances, in Thane city on February 24. This is being seen as an attempt by the BJP to cut Shinde to size.

Naik and Shinde are old rivals. When Naik was made a minister, it became clear that the BJP wanted him to counter Shinde in Thane district. “The BJP has strong support in Thane district as well as the MMR although there is an impression being created that Shinde dominates the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region. We have every right to reach out to people and also grow our party in the MMR,” said a senior BJP leader from Thane district.

Reacting to Naik’s move, industries minister and Sena leader Uday Samant said, ``I will also hold a Janata Darbar in Navi Mumbai. I am industries minister. No one can stop me. He (Naik) is holding a Janata Darbar in Thane to cut Shinde to size. No one can cut Shinde to size in Maharashtra.’’

Earlier, on Friday, Shinde was in Nashik to review arrangements for the Kumbh Mela in 2027. He had not invited Girish Mahajan, who was earlier appointed guardian minister of Nashik. Shinde, minister for urban development, skipped review meetings of the metropolitan authorities of Pune and Nashik convened by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday.