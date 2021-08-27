Narayan Rane’s arrest: Maharashtra BJP assesses the situation

Although the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken a firm stance to support Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Narayan Rane amid their face off with Shiv Sena, the party is treading cautiously over its political stand on the entire episode.

The party is expected to take a review of the situation in the backdrop of their recent clashes with Shiv Sena as it fears that it may backfire, especially during Mumbai local body elections if the Uddhav Thackeray-led party succeeds in convincing people that Rane’s remarks meant demeaning the chief minister of the state.

After Rane’s remarks kicked up a controversy, state BJP leaders such as Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra unit chief Chandrakant Patil wasted no time in clarifying that they do not approve the remarks made by Rane against CM Thackeray, though the party would stand by the Union minister. Patil, however, went a step ahead and said that Sena was still a “blood brother” to them, creating further confusion among the party cadre. Insiders believe that Patil’s remarks were an indication that BJP did not want a full-fledged confrontation with the Sena at this stage. Both Fadnavis and Patil have not met Rane since his arrest on Tuesday.

Rane was arrested by Ratangiri Police for his remarks against Thackeray in Mahad on Monday. He had said that had he been present at Mantralaya on August 15, he would have slapped the CM for forgetting the year of the country’s Independence. During his speech on Independence Day, Thackeray had to lean back to ask an official about the year India had attained freedom.

“A section of party leaders think that an aggressive leader like Rane will help them in taking on the Shiv Sena in the forthcoming elections and help reap political gain. However, few other leaders do not approve the same as they believe it’s against their culture and the political texture of the party. Secondly, established leaders would definitely not like the shift of the leadership epicentre which could happen if Rane gets sizable response in the state,” said a party leader, requesting anonymity.

The party is also wary about a potential backfire of such an aggressive stand and personal attacks on Shiv Sena and its leadership.

“Sena’s rank and file get charged up if its leadership or the Marathi pride is hurt. Sena workers taking to the streets and threatening BJP leaders over the past two days has proven it. After a long period, Sainiks got the opportunity to show their original colours by taking to the streets. Such spontaneous response may play against BJP’s political prospects in Mumbai, Thane, Nashik and Dombivli. Taking it into consideration, the party will surely revisit its strategy by holding brainstorming sessions, conducting surveys etc,” another BJP leader said.

BJP’s poll in-charge for next year’s BMC elections Atul Bhatkhalkar said that there are no two opinions within the party over supporting the Union minister.

“It was a non- issue blown out of proportion by Shiv Sena and the CM. The People of Maharashtra adjudge well over issues and they know this was raked up by the Sena just because their leader was hurt. It was not a protest on any social issues in the interest of the people. BJP never endorses violence or wrong statements, the same goes for our stand on Ranesaheb’s statement. But the party is fully with him in this entire episode,” he said.

Bhatkhalkar said that they do not think the Sena has got a chance to energise their cadre.

“It is no more (Sena founder) Balasaheb Thackeray’s party which would go to any extent for the sake of the leadership’s call. Uddhav Thackeray is not Balasaheb; Balasaheb had never met Congress leaders or compromised on the ideology. Sainiks adjudge their leadership and the policies, and they fairly know the sincerity of their leadership. How can a Sena worker or even people from Mumbai and Konkan tolerate an attack against a Marathi manoos? We are sure that Ranesaheb’s leadership will help us politically in the forthcoming elections,” he said.

Shiv Sena’s Ratangiri-Sindhudurg Member of Parliament (MP) Vinayak Raut said, “Rane has no acceptance even in BJP as key senior leaders are against him over the entire issue. There is unrest among the senior and loyal party leaders over Rane’s standardless politics. People have been watching closely how Rane has been attacking us, and they do not approve this type of behaviour. People in Konkan, including Mumbai, will support Sena as they have been doing for years.”

Political analyst Hemant Desai said that BJP would not give Rane a free hand due to various reasons.

“In the past two days, [Sena mouthpiece] Saamana has started evoking Marathi and Maharashtra pride as they do for every election. This may turn in their favour and against BJP. Secondly, whatever Rane said is against BJP’s culture and cannot go down well with the party’s middleclass electorate, living in Parle, Dadar, Dombivli. As such, BJP would think twice over its poll strategy ahead of local body elections early next year,” he said.