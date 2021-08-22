Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Narayan Rane trying to create confusion in MVA: Eknath Shinde

During the ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ on Saturday, Rane said that Shinde was fed up with Sena as he has no freedom of taking decisions.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON AUG 22, 2021 11:51 PM IST
The MVA government in the state that was formed after the 2019 assembly polls, is led by the Shiv Sena, in which the Nationlist Congress Party and the Congress are its partner.(HT Photo)

A day after Union minister Narayan Rane said that Maharashtra minister “Eknath Shinde is fed up with the Shiv Sena” and that he is “welcome in BJP” , the latter hit back on Sunday saying that the remarks were aimed at “creating confusion within the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government”.

During the ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ on Saturday, Rane said that Shinde was fed up with Sena as he has no freedom of taking decisions.

“Shinde is fed up with the Sena as he has to ask the Matroshree (residence of Thackeray) before signing any file. He is in trouble in Sena. If he approaches us, we will induct him in our party,” he said.

Reacting to Rane on Sunday, senior Shiv Sena leader and urban development department minister Shinde said he has full freedom in his department and their was no interference from chief minister Uddhav Thackeray or any Sena leader.

“I am happy in my party. Whatever Rane has said is an attempt to create confusion within MVA government. The BJP leaders have been doing it since beginning of the formation of the MVA government. I have full freedom in the government. As the chief minister Uddhavji Thackeray has final word in any department as it has been in any government,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

The MVA government in the state that was formed after the 2019 assembly polls, is led by the Shiv Sena, in which the Nationlist Congress Party and the Congress are its partner.

“...my department has been working independently. Rane, who has been CM of Maharashtra, would know the hierarchy in decision making and as a union minister, he too would be answerable to the prime minister while taking any policy decision,” Shinde added.

