Navi Mum airport sends bldg height violation notices to housing societies, residents panic

Navi Mumbai: A recently issued letter by Navi Mumbai International Airport Pvt Limited (NMIAL) to residential societies seeking details of the heights of their already constructed buildings near the airport area has caused angst and furore among residents and activists.

While some fear that this may lead to partial demolition of their structures, others say their buildings were constructed years ago and have the requisite permissions from the Navi Mumbai civic body.

NMIAL, an Adani group entity entrusted with the construction of the international airport, to be operational by March 2025, has sought the details quoting the Ministry of Civil Aviation notification on the height restrictions within the 20 km radius of an airport.

Height restrictions around airports are in place by the Civil Aviation Department to prevent buildings from posing a hazard to air navigation.

NMIAL conducted an aeronautical survey last year and found that some buildings are in violation of the height restrictions.

The notices of height violations were sent to housing societies in Ulwe, Kharghar and sector 50E of Seawoods in Nerul to safeguard aircraft operations. The violations pertain to hoardings, water tanks, antennas, sheds, parapets, staircases etc.

The societies have been asked to furnish details, within 15 days, of the top height of the constructed building, the date of commencement and completion of construction, the sanctioned building plan by the local town planning authority, copy of occupation certificate (OC) of the building issued by the authority, WGS-84 coordinates of the building, copy of ‘No Objections Certificate – Height clearance’ received from Airports Authority of India and any other relevant information.

Objecting to the notices, former corporator Netra Shirke, who has taken up the matter with NMMC and MLA Ganesh Naik, said, “These buildings were constructed years ago and have the requisite permissions of the Navi Mumbai civic body. What authority does NMIAL, a private entity, have to issue notices directly to the citizens when we have a planning authority in NMMC? Why should societies be answerable to a new authority when we are already suffering from CIDCO’s interference? The civic body has all our documents and NMIAL can collect from it. Why scare the residents?”

Netra added that the water tanks, sheds etc are a part of necessary requirements. “Besides, the Airport Surveillance Radar has been moved from Nerul DPS school area to Belapur’s Dhakale island hence the 55m height restriction is no longer an issue.”

Former MLA and BJP city chief Sandeep Naik said his father Ganesh Naik will be taking it up at the highest level, including the aviation minister, as creating panic among the residents is not acceptable. “I assure that all those who have the occupation certificate are absolutely secure,” he said.

Municipal commissioner Kailas Shinde said that, as per the civic body’s communications with NMIAL, this is a routine procedure to be undertaken by the agency as required by law before starting the airport operations.

“Though it is a private entity, it has been appointed by the government for the development of the airport and hence the necessary delegation of power has been done. If NMIAL seeks any information from us on the buildings, we shall provide it based on our records. As the local planning authority, we do not have any role in it and the queries of the residents should be directed to the agency or the civil aviation department,” said Shinde.

Stating that there is no need for panic, an NMIAL official said, “This is basically an information collection exercise required to get the aerodrome licence. It is as per Rule 3 (Service of Notification on the owner and submission of the report regarding violation of the Aircraft (Demolition of Obstructions caused by building and trees etc,) Rules 1994. The notices based on our aeronautical survey 2023 have been issued only for superstructures on buildings that violate the height restrictions. No notices have been issued for floor violations.”

The official added, “We would have preferred the planning authorities to send the notices but were asked by CIDCO to do it as the law requires the agency to do so and submit a report to the Airport Authority of India.”