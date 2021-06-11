Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Navi Mumbai airport to be named after Bal Thackeray
mumbai news

Navi Mumbai airport to be named after Bal Thackeray

The state has decided to name the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport after Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray
By Surendra P Gangan
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 12:59 AM IST
HT Image

The state has decided to name the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport after Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray.

Urban development minister Eknath Shinde said the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), the nodal agency implementing the project, has taken the decision. Project-affected people and some residents of Navi Mumbai have been demanding the airport be named after late Peasant and Workers Party (PWP) leader and former MP DB Patil. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formed a human chain on Thursday in Alibag to press for the demand. Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar too had demanded to honour DB Patil by giving his name to the project.

“We respect DB Patil. The government will consider naming any other key project from Navi Mumbai after the PWP leader,” Shinde said on Thursday.

The state government has already named Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway after Thackeray. Mumbai airport is named after Maratha warrior king Shivaji Maharaj.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Solar Eclipse 2021: Nasa shares stunning pics on Twitter, netizens chip in too

Had a hard day? Let this doggo with a bindi cheer you up

Google search on Sundar Pichai’s birthday has left some people baffled

Someone made chips curry and tweeple have mixed thoughts. Seen it yet?
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
Ramdev
Monsoon
Dingko Singh
WTC Final
Solar eclipse 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP