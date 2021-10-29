Navi Mumbai civic body acquires new ladder platform vehicles to trim branches up to 23m high

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (NMMC) garden department has acquired four state-of-the-art aerial ladder platform vehicles (LPV) to trim tree branches that are up to 23m high.

The civic garden department presently has three vehicles to facilitate cutting of branches that have grown to such an extent that they cause hurdles for traffic and street lights.

NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, said, “With just three vehicles, there was a need for more vehicles in the city to ensure all areas are covered. We also needed vehicles that can help reach greater height as the current vehicles help reach only 13m. Our personnel face difficulties in removing branches that are higher.”

Hence, the four new LPVs of 2,820mm wheelbase with smaller chassis have been acquired by the civic body for the garden department. It will ensure that the vehicles can be used for trimming branches along narrow roads as well.