Navi Mumbai civic body call centre starts calling citizens due for second vaccination dose

In order to make sure that all the beneficiaries who took the first dose of vaccination have taken their second dose, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has assigned its call centre to call the pending beneficiaries.

NMMC has a pendency list of around 85,897 beneficiaries whom the call centre employees have started making calls to from Wednesday. Till Thursday, 5,000 people have been called and it has been found that around 62% of the people who were called had taken their second dose under a different mobile number and hence the system showed that their second dose was pending, claimed NMMC officials.

Even as more than 100% of the targeted beneficiaries have got their first dose vaccination in Navi Mumbai, around 46% of the people who have taken their first dose, are yet to take their second dose.

The 85,897 pending beneficiaries are due for the second dose from 85 to 147 days of which three are due for the second dose beyond 147 days. Those who have taken Covishield have to take their second dose between 84 and 112 days after taking their first.

“If there are people who have missed their second dose beyond 112 days, even then the second dose can be given. Initially it was not possible to do that as the system did not accept the input of the second dose if the days expired. But now, it can be done,” the officer added.

People who have taken Covaxin need to take the second dose after 28 days.

“From the data collected in ‘my family my responsibility’, the calls are also being made to the 60 years and above beneficiaries to check if all of them are vaccinated since door-to-door visits have a limitation. The data collected for the pendency list is via the CoWIN portal. The call centre also informs the beneficiaries from the pendency list to get their second dose as soon as possible as there are no long queues now. We are trying to get everyone under the geographical limits of NMMC to get both the doses,” NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, said.

The state had given NMMC the target of 11.07 lakh target of vaccination while NMMC has, till now, vaccinated 11.21 lakh people with the first dose and 6.06 lakh with the second dose.

Nearly 4L missed 2nd dose in Mumbai

In Mumbai, nearly four lakh people have missed the second dose, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Early this week, the civic health authorities have created a database of people who have missed the due date for the second dose and have passed it on to the 24 war rooms in the city.

“The war rooms have been assigned to call every person who has missed the date for the second shot,” said BMC’s immunisation officer, Dr Sheela Jagtap.

“In the earlier phase of the vaccination drive, a lot of people from other parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region like Thane, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar among others came to Mumbai to get the shots. It could be that these people have taken the second shot in their areas and the data has not been updated. We have asked the war rooms to simultaneously update the data as well,” she said.

Civic officials said that some people may have developed side effects, which may have deterred them from taking the second dose while there could be a section of people who may have missed out due to travel schedules etc.

“Our war room staff will also counsel them if needed and ask them to take the second dose without wasting more time,” said Jagtap.

(Inputs from Jyoti Shelar)