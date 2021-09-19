Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Navi Mumbai civic body fines 3 bars for violating Covid norms
Three bars fined for violating Covid norms in Navi Mumbai. (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY) (HT FILE PHOTO)
mumbai news

Navi Mumbai civic body fines 3 bars for violating Covid norms

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has cracked down on restaurants and bars that remain open beyond the 10pm deadline and violating Covid norms.
By G. Mohiuddin Jeddy, Navi Mumbai
UPDATED ON SEP 19, 2021 12:30 AM IST

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has cracked down on restaurants and bars that remain open beyond the 10pm deadline. It has levied a fine of 50,000 each on three such bars for violation of the Covid norms.

The action was taken by the special vigilance squad of NMMC. The fine has been levied on bars in Vashi, Koparkhairane and Belapur, where customers were served even after 10pm.

The vigilance squad, which has been active during Ganeshotsav, has taken action for Covid violations against 404 citizens and establishments and collected a fine of 2,72,600.

NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, said, “NMMC is taking a number of measures to contain the pandemic and we have received good response from the residents. However, there are still some who continue to violate the norms and hence we have adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards them. Our vigilance squad will continue to be alert and take action even after Ganeshotsav ends.”

Since August 10, 2020, the special squads at ward and headquarters level have levied fines on 74,286 residents and establishments and collected fines of 3.91Cr.

