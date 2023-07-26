NMMC to roll back water cuts as Morbe Dam rises to 83-meter mark

Mumbai: Due to the rising water level at Morbe Dam, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is considering rolling back the evening water cuts implemented once a week across the wards.

The continuous rainfall received in the city has resulted in the dam’s water level reaching up to 83 meters. The dam overflows at 88 meters.

“A meeting will be convened where the previous decision to implement water cuts owing to low water storage in the dam will be revoked. The water level at Morbe presently is satisfactory, and it is expected that in the event of rainfall continuing with the same strength, the dam will overflow soon,” Sanjay Desai, city engineer, said.

NMMC in June was contemplating major water cuts as the water level in Morbe dam had come down to 24% of its total capacity i.e., as per June 18 records, the dam level had reached 68.89mm, and the gross storage had scaled down to 47 million Cubic Meter (MCM). “The situation remained tense even in July. As per the July 17 water reports, the gross storage of the dam was still at 59 %, which was less in comparison to last year’s record when the water stock was 67% on the same day. The rainfall received was not good enough, however, the situation began improving from July 22,” Manoj Patil, additional city engineer, said.

Between July 23 to July 25, the storage in Morbe has seen a drastic increase. “On July 23, the storage was 67%, whereas, on July 25, the gross water capacity was recorded at 74%. For the dam to overflow, the catchment area must receive around 4000mm rainfall, and as of the date, we have received 2200mm,” said an official from the dam.

NMMC sources 471 million litres per day (MLD) of water to the city. “A few days ago, there was concern about the water stock available. Right now, the situation is better, but the dam must overflow so that the corporation can provide uninterrupted water until the next monsoon. As of date, NMMC will be able to supply water for the next 248 days which is up to March 30, 2024,” said Patil.

