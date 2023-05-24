NAVI MUMBAI

Navi Mumbai, India - May 19, 2023:15 landslide prone areas in Navi Mumbai - Civic body takes steps to shift residents to secure them in Navi Mumbai, India, on Friday, May 19, 2023. (Photo by / HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has identified 15 spots in the city which are prone to landslide incidents during the monsoon. The civic body is taking steps to shift the local residents to prevent any untoward incident.

Municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, who heads the city disaster management committee (CDMC) held a coordination meeting of the concerned government departments and NGOs recently.

He has issued instructions to ensure the residents do not face any problems by completing the pre-monsoon work in time and also to maintain communication during monsoon. He has also been personally inspecting and monitoring the cleaning of the natural nullahs, closed gutters and sewage lines to ensure they are being taken up at a faster pace. He has also taken stock of the trouble spots in the city where there could be untoward incidents.

The disaster management committee has received a list of 15 possible spots where there could be landslides during the monsoon period

The commissioner hence visited Ramesh Metal Quarry area which figures in the list to take first hand stock of the situation there. He was accompanied by additional municipal commissioner Sujata Dhole, city engineer Sanjay Desai, Deputy municipal commissioner (disaster management) Dr Babasaheb Rajale, ward officers and other civic officials.

Said Narvekar, “The city has a large stretch of the mountain range with quarries and settlements on it. There is a possibility of a landslide during heavy rainfall and hence we need to be on alert.”

He informed, “As a precautionary measure I have asked my officials to shift the residents of such areas to safer areas. All the ward officers have been asked to pay special attention to quarry and other areas within their respective jurisdiction where there can be landslides.”

Stated the commissioner, “I have asked the respective ward officers and assistant municipal commissioners to personally visit all such spots and initiate immediate measures to shift the local residents from there to a safer place. We will not take any chance with the precious lives of the people.”

The commissioner also inspected the ongoing nullah cleaning work at Medhkar quarry in Turbhe MIDC area. He said, “There is possibility of large stones and boulders from the mountains ending up in the nullah. Have asked the officials to ensure that the presence of such stones does not affect the free flow of water in the nullah.”

He also asked for the shifting of hutments in the area that have come up above the natural nullahs, affecting the flow of water.

Narvekar also instructed that the road concretization work presently being undertaken in Nerul MIDC area be completed at the earliest with no compromise on quality.