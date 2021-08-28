Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Navi Mumbai Metro may soon be on track, oscillation trials begin today
mumbai news

Navi Mumbai Metro may soon be on track, oscillation trials begin today

Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 06:39 AM IST
Navi Mumbai metro rail may soon be a reality for citizens as the oscillation trials, an important stage before the launch, begins today. (Photo via social media)

The Indian Railways' Research Design and Standard Organisation (RDSO) will begin conducting oscillation trials from Saturday for a section of the Metro rail system in Navi Mumbai to ensure the safety and quality of the rides ahead of its planned commencement later this year. The four elevated corridors under the Navi Mumbai Metro project are being developed by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), which aims to begin the service for citizens soon after the oscillation trials.

"Oscillation trials for Metro Line 1 from Pendhar Station to Central Park Station will be conducted by RDSO from 28th August," CIDCO wrote in a tweet on Tuesday. "Elevated corridors under the Navi Mumbai Metro will be developed by CIDCO, interconnecting several nodes, making public transport more efficient."

These oscillation trials are considered an important stage before the commissioning of metro services for citizens. The Indian Railways' research wing will test the braking system, the tracks, and the safety of the Metro cars at different times, before considering the network clear for passenger service to begin. The Metro oscillation trials will be conducted in a 5.14km stretch between the Pendhar station and the Central Park station in Navi Mumbai.

The Navi Mumbai Metro project is divided into four phases, the first of which begins at the Belapur railway station and ends at the Pendhar station near Taloja. The route, currently under implementation, has 11 stations spread across the 11.10km stretch. The second phase aims to connect Khandeshwar and Taloja MIDC, while the third one has been planned between Pendhar and Taloja MIDC. The fourth and final phase of the Navi Mumbai Metro offers connectivity between Khandeshwar and the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) near Panvel, according to reports.

Earlier this year, CIDCO awarded a contract to the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha Metro) to operate and maintain services on the first phase of the Navi Mumbai Metro project for a decade.

