Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation completes 74% first dose vaccination against Covid in 12-15 years category
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has covered 208 schools and completed 74% first dose vaccination against Covid in the 12-15 years category.
The second dose for this category would start on April 18.
Meanwhile, 477 people in the 18-60 years age group have taken their precautionary doses as well. When the vaccination drive for 12-15 years age group had started on March 16, NMMC had received 17,000 vials on the first day and they were used at vaccination booths in Vashi, Airoli and Nerul general hospitals. But, only 56 beneficiaries had turned up. But now, on an average, 200 turn up.
“Initially, the drive was only at three general hospitals. Now, it is done across all the Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) and 208 schools. After covering all the schools, we continued the drive at the UPHCs. As and when required, the schools demand and we arrange a drive there. Once we start the second dose drive, if there are more children coming forward for the first dose, we would vaccinate them as well. No one would be denied. Mostly children get their vaccination done from the school itself because school is the most comfortable environment for them to get vaccinated instead of a hospital,” a medical officer from NMMC said.
The target of NMMC is to vaccinate 47,459 children in the age group of 12-15 years. The eligibility for the 12-15 years category is children born between January 1, 2008 and March 15, 2010. They will need an Aadhaar card or school ID card with the birth date or related documents as proof of their age.
Meanwhile, till now, 477 people from Navi Mumbai have got their precautionary dose from private hospitals which the Central Government recently started.
-
31 in 18-45 years age group get precautionary vaccination dose against Covid from private centres in Thane
Almost a week after the paid booster, or precautionary doses, for all was permitted, hardly 31 people in the 18-45 years age group have taken the dose from private vaccination centres in Thane city. However, the response for vaccination in the 12-15 years of age has doubled over the last few days. Meanwhile, Thane city has recorded 63.25% first dose vaccination and 48% fully vaccinated in the 15-18 years category.
-
What Delhi government's new Covid-19 advisory for private schools says
The Delhi government on Thursday issued an advisory to all private schools in the national capital in wake of the rising Covid-19 cases. Wearing of masks by students, teachers and other staff of schools. Maintenance of social distancing to the possible extent. Regular washing of hands and use of sanitisers. Creating awareness about the prevention of Covid among students, teachers and other supporting staff and parents visiting the school etc.
-
Madhya Pradesh CM slams Congress' Digvijaya Singh over Khargone violence
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hit back at senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday over his criticism of the state government's actions in connection with the violence in Khargone district. Chouhan also accused the former chief minister of sharing fake photographs - showing men waving saffron flags outside a mosque while another plants one on the building - on social media and said that Singh wanted 'to set Madhya Pradesh on fire'.
-
Application for arrest warrant against CIDCO MD, JMD made over non-payment of dues to PAPs
The CIDCO legal hassles continue over non-payment of enhanced compensation to project affected persons (PAPs) against land acquisition. In a fresh case filed by a group of 11 farmers from Uran, an application for arrest warrant against MD, Sanjay Mukherjee, and JMD, SS Patil, was made before the civil judge, AA Shinde, senior division court, Alibag. Reply was filed by chief lands and survey officer, Satish Kumar Khadake, seeking to dismiss the application for arrest.
-
Bombay HC holds family of accident victim entitled to full compensation
The Bombay High Court on Wednesday struck down an October 2016 order of the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal at Thane by which compensation payable to the family of a road accident victim was reduced by 60% on account of “contributory negligence” on part of tthe victim, Anil Yadav, and held that the family was entitled to full compensation of ₹2.58 crore. He breathed his last at a hospital the next day.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics