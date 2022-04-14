Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation completes 74% first dose vaccination against Covid in 12-15 years category

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has covered 208 schools and completed 74% first dose vaccination against Covid in the 12-15 years category.

The second dose for this category would start on April 18.

Meanwhile, 477 people in the 18-60 years age group have taken their precautionary doses as well. When the vaccination drive for 12-15 years age group had started on March 16, NMMC had received 17,000 vials on the first day and they were used at vaccination booths in Vashi, Airoli and Nerul general hospitals. But, only 56 beneficiaries had turned up. But now, on an average, 200 turn up.

“Initially, the drive was only at three general hospitals. Now, it is done across all the Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) and 208 schools. After covering all the schools, we continued the drive at the UPHCs. As and when required, the schools demand and we arrange a drive there. Once we start the second dose drive, if there are more children coming forward for the first dose, we would vaccinate them as well. No one would be denied. Mostly children get their vaccination done from the school itself because school is the most comfortable environment for them to get vaccinated instead of a hospital,” a medical officer from NMMC said.

The target of NMMC is to vaccinate 47,459 children in the age group of 12-15 years. The eligibility for the 12-15 years category is children born between January 1, 2008 and March 15, 2010. They will need an Aadhaar card or school ID card with the birth date or related documents as proof of their age.

Meanwhile, till now, 477 people from Navi Mumbai have got their precautionary dose from private hospitals which the Central Government recently started.