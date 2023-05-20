NMMC declares five schools unauthorised

NAVI MUMBAI: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Wednesday declared five schools as unauthorised for allegedly violating the Right to Education Act parameters.

The civic body has urged parents not to enrol their wards in these schools.

The list of the unauthorised schools includes Ismael Education Trust in Belapur, Iqra Islamic School and Maktab in Nerul, Orchid International School in Seawoods and Saraswati Vidya Niketan School in Ghansoli and Ilm English School in Rabale. The five schools are English medium and only one of them is affiliated to the CBSE board.

“Notices have been issued to these schools to shut their operations and parents too have forewarned them from taking admission in these schools for the new academic year starting in June,” education officer Aruna Yadav said.

Last year too, the NMMC had declared seven schools as illegal. The officials said that the number of unauthorised schools in Navi Mumbai has come down as the administration has consistently kept a tab on such schools.

“These schools were found not fulfilling the infrastructural parameters mentioned in the Right to Education (RTE) Act like having a playground, fully functioning laboratories and adequate classrooms etc. In absence of these and many other factors, these schools are not authorised to provide education. Nevertheless, the parents continue to enrol their wards,” Yadav said.