Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation spends 127Cr for public health care during Covid pandemic

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has, till now, spent around ₹127Cr during the pandemic for providing health care to the public. Out of this amount, ₹51.10Cr was for hospital rents.

“Most of the centres like CIDCO Bhavan, which was used for admitting patients, and other State properties that were used as quarantine centres, have a rent that needs to be paid. Some private hospitals, too, have charged rent while some other hospitals like DY Patil and MGM charged on per-bed basis. We are in communication with all the hospitals and are also trying to get funds from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to pay the rents. The State Government has, till now, provided us ₹10.50Cr,” NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, said.

Besides the hospital rent, the total of ₹127Cr includes medicine, pathology, surgicals, equipment, bio-medical waste, medical gas, linen, laundry, radio and sonography and Covid staff salary.

NMMC had its first case on March 13, 2020. From having just a single hospital – Vashi General Hospital – tackling Covid patients to having 59 centres during the second wave, 64 during the third wave and now, closing down all the centres for having no hospitalisation cases, NMMC came a long way.

A total of ₹5.85Cr was spent on medicines, ₹6.76Cr on pathology, ₹9.19Cr on surgicals, ₹8.92Cr on equipment, ₹1.86Cr on bio-medical waste, ₹2.61Cr on medical gas, ₹22.05 lakh on linen, ₹14.74 lakh on laundry, ₹12.19 lakh on radio and sonography, and ₹40.39Cr on salary for the Covid staff.

“Except for the rents, everything else was paid while rendering the service,” Bangar said.