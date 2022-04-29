Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation spends ₹127Cr for public health care during Covid pandemic
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has, till now, spent around ₹127Cr during the pandemic for providing health care to the public. Out of this amount, ₹51.10Cr was for hospital rents.
“Most of the centres like CIDCO Bhavan, which was used for admitting patients, and other State properties that were used as quarantine centres, have a rent that needs to be paid. Some private hospitals, too, have charged rent while some other hospitals like DY Patil and MGM charged on per-bed basis. We are in communication with all the hospitals and are also trying to get funds from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to pay the rents. The State Government has, till now, provided us ₹10.50Cr,” NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, said.
Besides the hospital rent, the total of ₹127Cr includes medicine, pathology, surgicals, equipment, bio-medical waste, medical gas, linen, laundry, radio and sonography and Covid staff salary.
NMMC had its first case on March 13, 2020. From having just a single hospital – Vashi General Hospital – tackling Covid patients to having 59 centres during the second wave, 64 during the third wave and now, closing down all the centres for having no hospitalisation cases, NMMC came a long way.
A total of ₹5.85Cr was spent on medicines, ₹6.76Cr on pathology, ₹9.19Cr on surgicals, ₹8.92Cr on equipment, ₹1.86Cr on bio-medical waste, ₹2.61Cr on medical gas, ₹22.05 lakh on linen, ₹14.74 lakh on laundry, ₹12.19 lakh on radio and sonography, and ₹40.39Cr on salary for the Covid staff.
“Except for the rents, everything else was paid while rendering the service,” Bangar said.
-
Bihar Police to use AI tools to bust illicit liquor rackets in dry state
The Bihar Police will soon put to use Artificial intelligence technology to nab people involved in illegal liquor trade and other crimes, a senior police officer said on Friday. The AI mechanism will digitise and automate all operations, with the force no longer having to maintain data manually, he said. The Bihar Police is planning to take necessary measures for the creation of a dedicated information technology cadre within the force, the additional director general of the State Crime Records Bureau, Kamal Kishore Singh stated.
-
Kirit Somaiya moves HC, questions penalty waiver to Sena MLA’s construction firm
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya on Friday filed a public interest litigation petition in the Bombay high court, challenging the state government's decision to waive a penalty of ₹3.30 crore on VN Developers, partly owned by Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik from Thane. In January, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government had decided to waive the penalty of ₹3.30 crore imposed on the construction firm.
-
Punjab tax officers told to clear pending VAT, GST cases by June end
Punjab taxation commissioner KK Yadav on Friday said that refunds in all pending cases of value-added tax (VAT) and goods and services tax should be cleared by June end. Chairing a meeting of taxation officers of the state at the Circuit House here, Yadav said clearing the cases was the need of the hour to give reprieve to traders. The taxation commissioner also told the officers to conduct more field visits.
-
9.19 lakh still to get vaccinated against Covid in Thane district with first dose
As per the data released by the State Government, Thane district has 9.19 lakh people who are yet to take the first dose of Covid vaccination. This is the highest in the State followed by Jalgaon and Nanded. Compared to other districts in the State, Thane is doing better in terms of second vaccination dose. At 9.27 lakh, Thane is second to Pune (15 lakh) among those who have not taken Covishield second dose.
-
CBI arrests superintendent, inspector of Central GST in bribery case
The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a superintendent and an inspector, both of Central Goods and Services Tax, Jaisingpur, Kolhapur district, in a bribery case. A case was registered on April 28 against the two officials. It was alleged that the superintendent demanded an undue advantage of ₹75,000 from the complainant through his tax consultant to settle the matter regarding his service tax liability for the year 2017-18 to 2020-21.
