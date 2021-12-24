Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation starts renovating clock tower near APMC market in Vashi

In an effort to give the clock tower near the APMC market in Vashi an attractive look, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has started renovating it.

The 12m-tall clock tower located at Ramdas Patil Chowk, a cross junction that connects the APMC market with Sion-Panvel Highway, and Palm Beach Road with the Turbhe Bridge, was developed by the civic body in 2018. This is the first and only clock tower in the satellite city.

Manoj Patil, executive engineer of NMMC (Turbhe division), said, “Initially, the side roofs of the clock tower were plain and hence its overall appearance was not very attractive. To beautify the tower, we are changing those roofs with sheets that look like Mangalorean tiles. These sheets are a fusion of metal and plastic and hence there will be no need to keep painting them from time to time. Also, they are more durable than the previous ones. The budget for the work is ₹4 lakh and it will be completed within 15 days.”

NMMC had drawn flak a few months ago as the clock on the tower was not working for a long time.

Patil said, “That happened due to an interruption of electric supply to the tower. Our concerned department later fixed the issue and the clock is working properly now.”

