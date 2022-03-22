Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation submits proposal seeking permission for cleaning holding ponds in city

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has submitted a comprehensive proposal along with a report by experts to the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) seeking permission to clean the holding ponds in the city.

Accumulation of silt and growth of mangroves have reduced the capacity of the ponds, which are vital to prevent flooding in the city.

CIDCO had, while developing the city based on Dutch technology, constructed 11 holding ponds node wise as it is located below the sea level. During high tides in the creek along the city, the water naturally flows into the holding ponds, thus not spilling into the nodes. They also help collect water from the nodes, which is then pumped backed into the creek.

The civic body has been unable to take up the cleaning of the ponds due to the growth of mangroves in the ponds. A host of PILs have been filed in the Bombay High Court on the issue, which has ordered a freeze on the destruction of mangroves in the State.

NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, said, “The reduced holding capacity of the ponds is a worrying factor. We have been continuously following up with MCZMA on the issue and it asked us to conduct a detailed study and submit a proposal based on it.

“Accordingly, we got IIT Mumbai and Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON) to inspect the ponds. They have submitted an interim report. We held a special meeting to discuss the report following which the report and a comprehensive proposal will be immediately submitted to MCZMA. I have also asked them to initiate plans for pre-monsoon work.”

NMMC has sent a proposal seeking permission from MCZMA to allow them to clean on a priority basis the holding ponds at Belapur Sector 12 and at Vashi Sector 8 on experimental basis, ensuring that the mangroves are not harmed.

Bangar said, “Once we get the permission, the work will be taken up as a case study and based on its success, cleaning will be taken up at other holding ponds. I have also instructed that along with the submission of a proposal to MCZMA, we should also start installing pumps to remove silt, install flap gates and remove impediments in the flow of water before the monsoon arrives.”