Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to include stray cats for sterilisation, vaccination programme
mumbai news

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to include stray cats for sterilisation, vaccination programme

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation is all set to include sterilisation and vaccination of stray cats from this year onwards. The veterinary department of NMMC, in a first-of-its-kind attempt, has called for bidders experienced in sterilising stray cats and dogs and providing vaccinations
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation will soon include stray cats for sterilisation and vaccination programme. It will work out a system wherein animal lovers can take the cats and get them sterilised. (For representational purposes only) (PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Apr 15, 2022 06:13 PM IST
BySameera Kapoor Munshi, Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is all set to include sterilisation and vaccination of stray cats from this year onwards. The veterinary department of NMMC, in a first-of-its-kind attempt, has called for bidders experienced in sterilising stray cats and dogs and providing vaccinations.

The tendering process for the activity is estimated to cost 2.83Cr.

“This is the first time that NMMC is even including cat sterilisation into the process. This inclusion is as per the norms stated by the Animal Welfare Board. There are a lot of stray cats in the city and getting them sterilised is becoming necessary. Therefore, we have plans to include this activity with the regular sterilisation programme of stray dogs,” said the deputy municipal commissioner (veterinary in-charge), Shriram Pawar.

The administration is in the process of working out the standard operating procedure while dealing with cats. Preliminary plans are similar to the system followed in case of getting stray dogs sterilised and vaccinated. Officials informed of setting up a cat cell to record inquiries and actions taken. A time limit is also to be set to attend to calls pertaining to cats.

RELATED STORIES

“There are a lot of factors still to be worked out. At the outset, the idea is to attend to calls for stray cats as early as possible. There will be a system to be followed by the organisations to be awarded with the contract that will include the time to be taken, the mannerism of treatment to be provided, etc.,” said Pawar.

The infrastructure required for undertaking cat sterilisation and vaccination is to be set up by the department. Small-sized kennels, operation theatre, etc. are being planned. “Since it won’t be possible to go about catching stray cats, we will be working out a system wherein animal lovers can get the stray cats and get them sterilised,” said the official.

The development has, however, raised some questions among animal activists. “Why are they calling for a new contract when there is already an NGO that is stated to be doing a sterilisation programme for NMMC. Just a few months back, it was informed by NMMC that they were setting up a veterinary hospital. What purpose will it serve?” questioned Rohit Malhotra, a Vashi resident and animal activist.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP