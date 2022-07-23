Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to supply treated sewage water to industrial units in MIDC
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will supply treated sewage water from its tertiary treatment plants (TTPs) to the industrial units located in the MIDC region.
Abhijit Bangar, NMMC commissioner, has assured that the plan would be implemented in a month. NMMC has set up a 20MLD capacity TTPs at Koparkhairane and Airoli. The TTPs project including the capital and maintenance is costing NMMC ₹381Cr, 50% of the capital cost of the plants is to be provided by the Central and State Governments.
NMMC has signed a MoU with MIDC to supply treated water to the Trans-Thane Creek (TTC) industrial area units.
Bangar expressed that the supply of the treated water to the industrial units helps save drinking water that is currently used by the industrial units. The drinking water can be diverted for the residents.
He said, “The sewage water that is released from the Koparkhairane and Airoli STPs will undergo ultra-filtration and ultraviolet technical process for the industrial units to be able to make use of the water.”
The work on the Airoli plant is in the final stages while that of the Koparkhairane plant has been completed.
Bangar said, “A 53.134km long distribution pipeline network for supplying treated water to Vashi and Koparkhairane TTC units is being laid. Work on the 49.30km pipeline has been completed. Since there was an issue of laying the pipelines from under the railway tracks, micro-tunnelling technology is being used. We are confident of starting the treated water supply to the industries in a month.”
-
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation makes special offers to attract people to take booster doses against Covid
In order to attract youth to get their booster dose, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has planned to introduce some freebies at the new vaccination centres. While around 12.39 lakh people in Navi Mumbai have got both the doses, 13.82 lakh have got their first dose and only 1.15 lakh have received the booster. With the opening of all the schools, the challenge the corporation is facing is the lack of centres for vaccination.
-
BMC spends ₹3 lakh a day on beach cleaning, expenditure up 144% in five years
Mumbai: As it makes efforts to keep up with the growing amounts of trash accumulating on city shores, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has spent an average of ₹3 lakh per day on beach cleaning over the last five and a half years. Data available from the solid waste management department also shows that the corporation's expenditure on this task has escalated exponentially, rising by 144% in five years between 2017 and 2021.
-
After tiff with MLA, Jalandhar DC office staff goes on strike
State legislator Sheetal Angural on Monday made serious corruption allegations against various officials of the Jalandhar district administration, prompting a call for an indefinite strike by the employees. Angural, an Aam Aadmi Party leader who represents Jalandhar West segment in the state assembly, went live on Facebook during his visit to the deputy commissioner's office.
-
Save water: Women lead protest outside Trident unit on Day 3
Women protesters took the centre stage as the ongoing stir outside Trident Group's biggest unit at Dhaula village in Barnala entered the third day on Saturday. Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) is holding a five-day statewide agitation, “save water, save environment”, to put the spotlight on contamination of water bodies due to industrial effluents. Besides Barnala, protests are being held at 15 sites in various districts, including Ludhiana, Ferozepur, Faridkot, Amritsar and Jalandhar.
-
Seven killed as truck collides head-on with autorickshaw in Nuh
Gurugram: Seven persons were killed and four critically injured when a speeding truck and an overloaded autorickshaw collided near Bichhor police station in Nuh's Punhana around 2.30pm on Friday. According to the police, 12 persons were travelling from Punhana to Hodal in an auto-rickshawwhen a speeding truck rammed the vehicle near Bichhor in Madhiyaki village, 500 metres away from the police station. Due to the impact, both vehicles fell into a ditch on the roadside.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics