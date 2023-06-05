Navi Mumbai tops state in green contest, second overall

NAVI MUMBAI: Maharashtra government’s Environment and Climate Change department has ranked Navi Mumbai as the top city under its `Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 3.0 2022-23’ amongst the `C’ category municipal corporations in the State. The city has ranked second amongst the overall big city municipal corporations of A, B and C category. Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar receiving the award from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

The award carries a prize money of ₹8 cr for Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation. The award was presented on Monday by chief minister Eknath Shinde at NCPA in Mumbai at an award function organised on the occasion of World Environment day at which assembly speak Rahul Narvekar and several ministers were present.

It was accepted by municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar who was accompanied by additional municipal commissioner Sujata Dhole, Sanjay Kakde, city engineer Sanjay Desai and deputy municipal commissioner (solid waste management” Dr Babasaheb Rajale.

Dedicating the award to the environment loving residents of the city, Narvekar said, “This has been possible due to the active support of all sections of the society to all our endeavours.”

He added, “We are working towards an environment friendly city with an effective solid waste management, promotion of environment friendly vehicles, increase in the green belt and stopping single use plastic articles apart from taking steps to control air pollution.”

He informed, “In the last 2 years, we have planted over 2 lakh trees in the city with a stress on their conservation. We have developed urban forests in the city using Miyawaki technique keeping in mind the limited space available in the city areas.”

Concluded Narvekar, “Along with cleanliness, we are committed to conserving nature’s panchtatva of land, air, water, fire and sky in the city.”

Panvel Municipal Corporation has bagged the third prize in the Amrut city category with 3 to 10 lakh population. The award carries a prize money of ₹5 crore. The award was accepted by Panvel municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh, who was accompanied by top civic officials.