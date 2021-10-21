Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Navi Mumbai records zero Covid deaths in last 22 days
mumbai news

Navi Mumbai records zero Covid deaths in last 22 days

Even as the number of daily Covid cases for the age group 50-60 years has been stable for last month and a half, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has not recorded any deaths in the last 22 days
Around 7,500 tests are being conducted daily by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, of which 60% is done by RT-PCR and 40% antigen test. Navi Mumbai has recorded no Covid deaths in the last 22 days (PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 08:24 PM IST
By Raina Shine, Navi Mumbai

Even as the number of daily Covid cases for the age group 50-60 years has been stable for the last month and a half, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has not recorded any deaths in the last 22 days.

Around 7,500 tests are being conducted daily by NMMC, of which 60% is done by RT-PCR and 40% antigen test. As of now, 19.70 lakh people in Navi Mumbai have undergone Covid tests. In order to find as many possible cases, around 31 contact tracing is done after finding one positive case.

“Since August, the per-day Covid cases have come down to two digits and the death rate too dropped significantly. There was zero death reported on March 1 and after that in September, there were 12 days of zero deaths reported. Similarly in October, there were 10 days without any deaths reported and hence the mortality rate of Navi Mumbai has now gone down to 1.80%,” Navi Mumbai municipal commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, said.

RELATED STORIES

Since March 2020, 1.80 lakh people have got infected with Covid, out of which 1.50 lakh have recovered. Thus, the recovery rate of Covid in Navi Mumbai is at 98%. The doubling rate of patients in the NMMC area currently is 1,773 days.

“The targeted testing and testing centres at APMC market along with the 101 vaccination centres have jointly been of significance in tackling the virus,” Bangar added.

Meanwhile, NMMC has also appealed to people to stay vigilant during the upcoming Diwali festival and maintain all Covid protocols while celebrating the festival so as to make sure that the cases do not increase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Pune land deal case: High court grants temporary protection from arrest to NCP’s Eknath Khadse

48% in Navi Mumbai still to get second vaccination dose against Covid

Raut says BJP's Somaiya to demand probe into alleged 500cr civic body scam

According to TMC, only 30% in 18-44 years category given with first vaccination dose in Thane
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 vaccine
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
IBPS RRB PO Main Result 2021
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Uttarakhand Floods
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP